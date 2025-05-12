More consumers turning to beauty schools for affordable haircuts as costs rise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As inflation and rising costs dominate household budgets, many consumers are seeking more affordable options for self-care, particularly in grooming services.

Beauty schools, such as Jasmine Beauty School, are seeing an increase in clientele as people choose to have their hair cut by students under the supervision of licensed instructors.

Joshua Charfauros, a regular customer at Jasmine Beauty School, shared that the escalating prices of traditional barbershops nudged him toward more affordable alternatives.

"It went from like $10 and now it’s, you know, it’s like $35 to $45," he noted.

At Jasmine, men's haircuts are priced at $8, while women's haircuts start at $10, making it a more budget-friendly option.

Instructor Jorge Marquez explained that the affordability of services is drawing more people, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.

"Because of the prices of groceries, because the prices of everything, we live in a very expensive city," he said.

Families, in particular, are opting for beauty school services to save money on haircuts, with Marquez mentioning that a family of four could easily spend upwards of $200 at traditional salons.

Despite a general decline in self-care spending — from an average of $83 per month last year to about $72 this year, according to Quicken — getting haircuts remains a priority. Many consumers are simply adjusting their approaches to self-care, seeking out cost-effective solutions.

Joshua recognizes the additional benefits of receiving haircuts from students.

"That's a better tip for them, too," he remarked, appreciating the chance to support those gaining experience in the beauty industry.

As families and individuals alike look to stretch their dollars further, beauty schools continue to present an attractive alternative for those needing grooming services on a budget.

