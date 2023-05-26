Moped rider ejected, killed in suspected DUI crash in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-year-old man was ejected from his moped and died after being hit by a car in Bay Terraces, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, the victim was riding his moped near the 7100 block of Paradise Valley Road when a 66-year-old man driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima did not see the rider and struck him from behind, according to the SDPD.

The moped rider was ejected and suffered fatal injuries, police said.

Police arrested the Maxima’s driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the fatal crash.

