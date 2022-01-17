Monster Jam returns, bringing more traffic to local business

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The return of Monster Jam brought hundreds to Petco Park over the weekend and those crowds gave local businesses in the area the opportunity to benefit too.

“As you can hear everyone’s having a good time. It’s brought a lot of business and it’s really brought a lot of happiness," said Ryan Bull, bartender at Basic Pizza and Bar.

Ryan Bull is behind the bar at Basic Pizza and Bar. The restaurant said it has seen business near baseball season levels.

“I think I've seen so many kids playing with monster trucks and like ready with their earmuffs with these kids and parents that have been doing this for a long time. There’s so much passion. There’s so much love and you know basic comes in and we have the monitor truck-sized pizzas like the giant pizzas and the kids go for it," he explained.

Basic Pizza and Bar wasn’t the only business seeing a boom.

The Bengel family found success right outside the event— selling hot dogs for the ride home.

“Last night was very good — just on the exit like I said is very pleasant," said Donald Bengal.

It’s only the family's fourth time setting up shop and while it’s been a lot of trial and error— they’ve made a profit.

“This helps provide for my family quite a bit— just gotta keep going and support my family every day," said Bengel.

