Monday last day to register for mail-in ballot in District 1 Supervisors special election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Monday is the final day to register for a mail-in ballot for the July 1 special election to fill the vacant seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The election between Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre is to replace former Supervisor Nora Vargas after she suddenly announced in late December that she would not serve her second term despite winning re-election in November.

To vote by mail, you must register by June 16 to receive a ballot. Otherwise, you will need to make a trip in person to a vote center in the district starting Saturday, June 21 to conditionally register and vote provisionally through July 1.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters in May mailed more than 370,000 ballots to registered voters in the First Supervisorial District. The winner will fill the vacant seat for the remainder of the current term that ends in January 2029.

With a population of 650,000, District 1 contains three cities, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and National City, along with 15 neighborhoods in San Diego, including East Village, Mountain View and San Ysidro, and six unincorporated communities, including Bonita, East Otay Mesa and a portion of Spring Valley.

Early voting continues at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Those registered to vote in District 1 can cast their ballot through the mail -- no postage needed -- or at any of the registrar's official ballot drop boxes around the district starting Tuesday through the final day of voting on July 1.

Additional options to vote in person will begin Saturday, June 21, with the opening of seven vote centers. They will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the final day of voting, when 13 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McCann and Aguirre were the top two vote-getters in an April runoff, securing 43.5% and 31.6% of the vote, respectively, with five other candidates splitting the remainder.

McCann released a statement following that initial election in which he said he was "thankful for the hundreds of volunteers who have worked on my campaign and the thousands of voters that cast their vote for me. They know I will bring common sense back to San Diego County by supporting law enforcement to keep our streets safe, getting homeless off the streets, working to get real solutions on the Tijuana sewage issue and opposing the mileage tax."

Aguirre issued a statement celebrating the results, which she said sent "a clear message -- voters want a supervisor who fights on the side of working people who are struggling, gets results on the sewage crisis, and pushes for the more affordable San Diego County we need."

Along with thanking voters and her fellow candidates, Aguirre made note of McCann.

"Now, the stakes couldn't be higher. This runoff is a clear choice between Democratic values that put working people first, and a Trump Republican agenda that would be a complete disaster for all of San Diego County. We deserve leaders who fight for economic security for everyone, no matter how much money you make or what neighborhood you live in."

McCann, a Navy veteran and Chula Vista native first elected as that city's mayor in 2022, said on his website that Chula Vista's wildfire response has "demonstrated his ability to protect residents in times of crisis."

McCann's platform includes increased funding for law enforcement, and "fighting to lower the cost of living by cutting government waste, opposing unnecessary tax hikes, and blocking burdensome policies like the mileage tax and (San Diego Association of Governments) tax."

McCann said that if elected, he will "fight to expand health care access, job training programs, and essential services for veterans, ensuring they receive the support they have earned."

In response to the border sewage problem, McCann said he has "been actively working with local, state and federal officials to secure funding for infrastructure improvements, hold responsible parties accountable and push for long-term solutions to stop the flow of toxic waste into our waters."

Aguirre told City News Service that she is "running to bring change to county government, to fight on the side of working people and start getting results we all need -- fixing the sewage crisis, lowering energy rates and fighting crime in every community."

Born in San Francisco, Aguirre has called Southern California home since 2001 and has been Imperial Beach's mayor since December 2022. She has been outspoken on the U.S.-Mexico border sewage pollution problem, which has closed beaches and caused serious health issues for some residents.

Aguirre said she'll "get the county off the sidelines" by funding infrastructure, demanding Superfund designation from the Environmental Protection Agency and "treating this as the public health emergency it is."

Aguirre said that if elected, she'll push "for a full audit of county homelessness spending, prioritize real treatment and shelter options, and stop the cycle of failed programs that leave people languishing on the streets."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.