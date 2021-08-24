Mom, daughter escape Escondido house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A mother, daughter and the family pet escaped a fire that gutted a garage and damaged several cars at an Escondido home early Tuesday morning.

The fire erupted at the home in the 1100 block of Kern Place at around 3 a.m., according to Escondido Fire Department officials.

With EFD Fire Station 7 about one block away from the home, firefighters were able to arrive at the scene within minutes.

Crews contained the fire to the garage, dousing flames before they destroyed the rest of the house.

No injuries were reported, but several vehicles were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.