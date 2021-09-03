Mobile 9/11 memorial stops at San Diego's Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From a distance, this 40-foot semi-trailer isn’t hard to miss. But, if you get closer you see this isn’t just an ordinary truck. There’s a lot of significance behind the two murals that wrap the trailer.

On each side, are the names of all of the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks. The person who had the vision to put this together is Mitch Mendler.

"I don't want to let it go. I have too much invested in it. And if I let it go then I failed in my own mission statement which his never forget," Mendler said.

And tucked away inside of the truck is a piece of history, a part of the South Tower. Mendler will be driving the truck to Missouri for the annual 9/11 Patriot’s Day Ceremony.

But, he wanted to park it along the Embarcadero on Friday morning so people could see it and it could serve as a reminder about this day that forever changed the world.

One of those who came was a woman who says a family member was on one of the planes that crashed. She like others came to pause and reflect and remember what happened that day.

"There are two words, and those words are 'never forget,'" said Mendler.