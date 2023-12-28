MMA legend calls new pension for retired MMA fighters a 'blessing'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the first law of its kind in the United States. The New Year will bring the first pension fund for mixed martial arts fighters.

"It's a good gesture. There are a lot of damaged people from the sport. It would really help them in some ways," said Dean Lister.

Lister has been coaching at Victory MMA and Fitness for almost 20 years.

He is a retired MMA fighter from Oceanside and a world champion.

"I tell new athletes they either have to become humble or they must quit. If someone comes in as a bully here, sometimes I can turn them around in one day," said Lister.

Assembly Bill 1136 was signed into law by Governor Newsom. Money from ticket sales and souvenirs will be used for the fund. The fighter needs to accrue 39 rounds. That is between 12 and 14 fights. Many retired fighters age 50 and older are eligible.

Evan Padilla, a 25-year-old athlete at the gym says Lister and the other coaches have changed his life.

"They work so hard everyday. Blood sweat and tears. People do not know what goes into it. Some people go to work nine to five. But when you are an MMA fighter, it is all day every day," said Padilla.

"They are the next generation. There are all kinds of young fighters that could be steered in the wrong direction. They can also be steered in the right direction. If I can reach 5 people, 50 people or 100 people it is my honor," said Lister.

The law goes into effect on January first.