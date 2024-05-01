MMA fighter pleads guilty to domestic violence charges, sentenced to prison

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — MMA fighter Sean Loeffler was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to several domestic violence-related charges.

ABC 10News sat down with two women who read victim impact statements in court.

Both women painted a similar portrait of Loeffler and shared they were both engaged to him at different times.

"He's very charming. And making it feel like you're his soulmate and he loves you,” said one woman.

Both women say Loeffler’s behavior turned physically abusive and even terrifying at times.

“He told me dead in the eyes, he said, ‘You know I'm going to have to kill you tonight, right?’” she said.

Both women say Loeffler threatened to harm them and their loved ones – if – they were to report him.

"One time, he literally picked me up by the throat and threw me onto the bed,” she added.

"Strangulation to the point of passing out and twisting my hands back, slapping me, hitting me, kicking me,” said the other.

In court on Tuesday, Loeffler was sentenced to two years in prison after accepting a plea deal – pleading guilty to multiple felony domestic violence-related charges.

His attorneys declined to comment.

One woman shared that she met Loeffler at his gym in Oceanside: Compound MMA & Fitness. Records show Loeffler was still CEO as of March, and his contact information is still listed online.

Both women said they are sharing their accounts to protect other possible victims.

"I believe it's better than nothing. I'm grateful something is happening [...] I'm very grateful to at least get some headway with this…because I know there are many women who wish they could be here to say something to him I’m sure, today. I'm privileged to be here today; I know that."

Prosecutors added that if Loeffler commits a new serious or violent felony after he is released from prison, he will automatically face 25 years to life.

