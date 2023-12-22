Mission Valley: Expect rain, road closures and holiday shopping traffic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego City crews are preparing to close several roads in Mission Valley as a storm rolls in.

By 1 p.m. on Thursday, crews proactively shut down part of Riverwalk Drive at Avenida Del Rio.

“Safety is top priority. Don’t drive through flood waters. People could potentially get ticketed if they do cross these road closures,” said the City of San Diego Senior Public Information Officer Ramon Galindo.

Galindo says the city will monitor the flood-prone areas as rain begins to fall. Updated information about new road closures can be found here.

ABC 10News spoke with a few frequent Mission Valley shoppers who say they know what to expect with a storm about to hit the area.

“These streets will definitely fill up. It’s possible trees could come down and block the roads,” said Stephanie Hyvarinen. “Just give yourself plenty of time, and don’t rush. Try not to stress as you’re sitting there in traffic and put your holiday jams on.”