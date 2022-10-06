Mission Hills High School Principal placed on leave

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Mission Hills High School Principal Cliff Mitchell has been placed on leave.

In an email to ABC 10News, a spokesperson with the San Marcos Unified School District said it happened after someone raised concern regarding Mitchell last week.

"We did receive a concern on Thursday, and upon receiving the concern we acted immediately, and early Friday morning he was placed on leave while we review the matter," the statement said.

The district would not say what the complaint was about or who made it.

"Personnel matters are confidential, as a result, we are unable to share additional details at this time," the statement said.

However, some parents say they still want to know why Mitchell was placed on leave.

The district adds it's aware of some rumors surrounding the situation, which they have found to be false.

It did not specify what the rumors were but said "the wellbeing of our students and staff remains our top priority and the district has received no information to date that would suggest that any students are or have been in harm’s way."

Mitchell has severed as MHHS Principal since 2020.

A spokesperson says it's standard protocol to put a staff member on paid leave while a complaint is under review.

SMUSD's full statement:

“Mission Hills High School Principal, Mr. Cliff Mitchell, has been placed on a leave of absence. We did receive a concern on Thursday, and upon receiving the concern we acted immediately, and early Friday morning he was placed on leave while we review the matter. We realize when leaders go out on leave it is common for there to be much speculation, often false or unfounded. We are aware of some rumors that are inaccurate, which is concerning. However, we cannot provide additional information at this time as we are very early in this process.

The well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority and the district has received no information to date that would suggest that any students are or have been in harm’s way. Personnel matters are confidential, as a result, we are unable to share additional details at this time.”