Mission Beach community calling for an end of street vendors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some vendors in Mission Beach say they’re not sure what the future will hold for them. As members of the Mission Beach Town Council are putting pressure on law enforcement to kick them out.

These members held a news conference Tuesday morning, laying out why they feel the vendors should be asked to leave, citing they’re in violation of the rules.

Mission Beach Town Council President Larry Webb says, “This was a park that was given to the city in 1926 to be used as parkland.”

All of this comes as the city is scheduled to implement stricter rules for street vendors starting next week, designating when and where they can sell and for how long.

But Webb says that’s not enough. He adds, “It's disturbing to me it creates extra trash. This park should be enjoyed by the citizens of San Diego especially the grassland and things, and they can't use it because of vendors no one wants to do anything with it."

Vendors ABC10news spoke to say, they’re just trying to make a living to support their family. They say they “aren’t sealing or doing anything criminal,” and they should be allowed to stay.

Webb says if nothing is done, they’re looking at filing a formal complaint with the Coastal Commission about this.