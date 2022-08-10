Misleading monkeypox vaccine information from San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "No appointments available" was the answer ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens got, when he called each clinic listed on San Diego County's news website.

The headline said "where is the vaccine available?" It also says the vaccines can be found at the 5 locations, by appointment only.

One clinic told Aaron they never got the vaccines and it was a mistake they were listed on the website.

Other centers said, they were not accepting new patients. Some referred Aaron to 211.

"There are no scheduled vaccine events for monkeypox at this time," was the prerecorded message on 211.

"We should have learned these lessons through Covid. These mistakes are being repeated again. It's unacceptable," says Eddie Reynoso from the Equality Business Alliance.

He says the misleading information makes things worse. Reynoso also says many people are traveling out of California, even out of the country to get the vaccine.

"Sadly the people able to travel somewhere else to get it have the resources. There is an equity issue. There are people don't have the resources to take a bus or train to LA," he added.

A spokesperson from San Diego County tells ABC 10 News the article on the county website is not clear and the guidelines will be rewritten.