Miramar crash leaves one man seriously injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in the Miramar area of San Diego, police said.

The crash happened near 9900 Pomerado Road around 3:30 p.m., said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

According to police, the injured man was driving a 2008 Ford E350 box truck west on Pomerado Road. Meanwhile, a 2017 Honda Accord was in the turn lane for eastbound Pomerado. The Honda entered the intersection was hit by the box truck, which then hit a signal light.

The Ford driver emerged unhurt but the Honda driver suffered two collapsed lungs, nine fractured ribs and laceration to his right arm, Buttle said.

The crash was being investigated by the SDPD's traffic division. Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531- 2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.