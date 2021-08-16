MiraCosta College offering $300 bookstore credit incentive for fully vaccinated students

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- MiraCosta College is offering a $300 incentive to get more of its students vaccinated against COVID-19.

The North County-based school announced that any fully vaccinated student registered for a fall 2021 class will be eligible to receive a $300 credit for use at the college’s bookstore, either in-person or online.

MiraCosta College is one of several San Diego-area colleges requiring all students and staff on campus to be fully vaccinated. Students and school employees can seek and approved medical or religious exemption, school officials said.

The school’s vaccine requirement takes effect Aug. 23; face masks will be required at indoor campus facilities.

School Superintendent and President Sunny Cooke said, “MiraCosta College has taken a cautious, thoughtful, and science-based approach to COVID-19, so we remain on the path that we charted several months ago. We are steadfast in providing a safe learning environment and workplace and doing our part to curb the spread of the disease.”