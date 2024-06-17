Military official: Camp Pendleton-based Marine killed, 2 Marines hurt in I-5 crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 20-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in the Oceanside area over the weekend was a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, a military official said Monday.

Capt. Virginia Burger, with the Camp Pendleton-based 1st Marine Logistics Group, confirmed to ABC 10News that Lance Cpl. Cristian Banuelos died in the Saturday, June 15, crash.

Burger also said two passengers who were injured in the incident are also Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton. They were not identified.

The California Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, near Las Pulgas Road.

According to the CHP, a black BMW 440I was heading north when -- for reasons under investigation -- it veered to the left and into the center median guard rail.

The BMW then veered back to the right, overturned and collided with a call box and barbed wire fence.

Emergency crews arrived to perform life-saving measures on the male driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP identified the driver as a 20-year-old from Mount Vernon, Washington.

A 21-year-old male passenger from Oceanside sustained major non-life threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

CHP officials said a 19-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Per CHP officials, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.