Military Hero's Festival returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Organizers of the Military Hero's Festival say the goal of this event is to make sure service members and their families know they are superheroes themselves, thanking them for all the sacrifices they make.

For Aysia Acfalle, the Military Heroes Festival is all about her three young kids. Having served in the Marine Corps for more than a decade she says oftentimes it’s the children who are fighting the battle in the adjustment to the military life.

”I think a lot of the credit goes to the service members but I think more credit is due to the children," said Acfalle.

And that’s why the Rock Church, along with the USO, and Liberty Station put together this annual event.

More than 500 families who were picked in a raffle were treated to a fun-filled Saturday, where they got free haircuts, clothes, groceries, yummy treats, and backpacks for the kids.

Organizers say it’s the community’s way of saying thank you.

Laurie Albrecht, with Liberty Station, says they know that there are people who care about them and wanted to give back for their service.

And for Acfalle, she says the best part is leaving there knowing her kids felt like superheroes for the day.

“The best part is the kids feeling like they're heroes themselves because they put up with a lot that people look past as military children," said Acfalle.

Organizers say next year will be an even bigger event as Liberty Station celebrates 100 years.