Military family talks progress with programs like 'Joining Forces'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Looking back on a 23-year life as an active-duty military family, are Ashley and Kayla Camac.

"Our children moved along with us and changed all aspects of their lives to do that," said Camac.

Her high school sweetheart Michael served on submarines in the Navy. During the first 14 years of his career, their family moved eight times.

"I have changed careers three different times. I worked in three different sectors during that time. It was health care, government, and then non-profit. I had to reinvent myself every single time," she explained.

Her daughter Kayla is now in her early 20s and switches schools every move.

"The first day of school was kinda like the movies where you stand in front of the new class - it's usually in the middle of the year," she said.

She said she wouldn't change a thing.

"My parents did a really great job at making us feel it was our normal," said Kayla.

During the early part of their time in the military, there weren't as many programs as there are now to help families like theirs.

One of those programs is Dr. Jill Biden's Joining Forces. It was started by the First Lady and then First Lady Michelle Obama in 2011.

It connects spouses with resources to continue their careers at their family's next duty station, offers support to their children in school, and helps with their health.

"Seeing that change happen-seeing our voices being heard. I know that it's not just my generation as I come into being a veteran spouse, it's the ones that were before me," said Camac.