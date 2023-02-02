Military addresses low-flying helicopters, exercises that startled residents

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Low-flying helicopters and loud ‘bangs’ startled neighbors in and around Point Loma on Monday night.

The helicopters were seen in other nearby neighborhoods on Tuesday.

ABC 10News received a statement from the U.S. Army on Wednesday addressing the exercises:

“Members of the U.S. Army are conducting coordinated, essential military training in designated locations around San Diego, California, Jan. 24 to Feb. 04, 2023. The training consists of air and ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training to enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment. Safety precautions are in place to protect participants, along with planning considerations to minimize impact to the community. This training was coordinated with appropriate officials.”

“It’s a military town, so you can’t be too surprised,” said one resident.

While the exercises were coordinated with officials, neighbors say a little warning would have been appreciated.

“It might have been nice…if there had been something obvious and clear to say that we weren’t being attacked by a foreign power,” the resident added.

“I get the training aspect of it, but the problem I have is there was no public notice,” said another.