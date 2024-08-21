Migrants, San Diegans who say they have jobs escorted off Caltrans property

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “They gave us a few days’ notice to move from the property. We have been packing everything, trying to find somewhere to go,” said Katie Lowery.

Lowery, a medical assistant, packed up everything she owned and headed to a hotel provided by the city. She had been living on Caltrans property near Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan for a few months, along with dozens of others from San Diego and other countries.

“We are Venezuelan migrants. We want you to help us,” said Simon Alejos.

Several Venezuelan families, also removed from the Caltrans property, sat on the sidewalk. Alejos said he left his country to escape the government and that sleeping on the street is a better option than going back home.

“There is no food. There is nothing. The dictator of the country is withholding resources; they are killing the youth. They are killing kids,” Alejos said.

Lowery said she will be back on the streets after her hotel voucher expires in two weeks.

“We are just people trying to find somewhere to go. We just need a little more time to get where we need to go,” Lowery said.

The latest information from the San Diego Housing Commission shows family shelters were 90% occupied in July, with about 10% of families moving on to permanent housing.

