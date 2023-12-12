Migrants continue to camp near US-Mexico border as Congress considers military aid package

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A campsite surrounded by mountains is the first thing many migrants see when they cross into San Diego County.

"I came this morning. [I came] around five o'clock this morning," said Leonidas Gutierrez Bonilla.

Leonidas Gutierrez Bonilla is from Bogota, Columbia.

"I came here for something better. Things are difficult in Columbia," said Gutierrez Bonilla.

He said he did not expect to arrive to a campsite.

It's chilly, there aren't many resources and it's full of children.

“To work whatever I can do," he said.

Many of the migrants with ambitions like his are arriving at one of three camps in the area in the small border town.

"It's not dignified and it's not how we should treat people on their first day in this country," said James Stout, volunteer.

Stout has been volunteering in Jacumba since May.

Volunteers told us they have spent tens of thousands of dollars helping migrants.

"We've all spent our own money. We've spent a lot of donated money. We've had a ton of donated supplies, but it's a big strain on all of us, right? Like this has been going on for months. We're broke. We're tired," said Stout.

Al Otro Lado said it spends about $150,000 per month on food and medical supplies.

Changes could come as a result of a military aid package for Ukraine and Israel.

ABC News reports GOP lawmakers have said those funds must be tied to policy changes like with the asylum system.

"I struggle to believe this a funding issue," he said. "The Biden Adminsitation has to take responsibility for the way it behaved at the border because it's been atrocious since day one.”