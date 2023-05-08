Migrants continue to arrive at border as Title 42 is set to expire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We are getting closer and closer to the end of Title 42, and migrants continue to gather at our southern border.

As San Diego County prepares, there's concern about what things will look like after Thursday.

Border patrol vehicles rushing by to tend to dozens of migrants are a growing trend.

The surge of migrants at our border has turned the San Ysidro border into a makeshift campground with tarps sheltering the groups of migrants from all over the world.

"We want asylum," said Kimberly Sanchez, a migrant from Columbia.

This is the plea from dozens of migrants waiting to be picked up by border patrol agents.

"Here, we can have a better future," Sergio Arias, a Columbian migrant, said. "We won't have to live in fear because over there where we were, we were living in fear because any moment they could kill us."

Sanchez and Arias have been waiting for four days to be taken to a processing center so they can build a new foundation.

"I want to be happy. I want to bring my son over. I want to live a life where we don't suffer from mistreatment for violence," Sanchez said.

They were given a baggage claim ticket by agents. Border Patrol explained it signifies the agency has its luggage.

So the migrant can pick up their belongings when they leave border patrol custody.

Not every migrant waiting has one.

"The people who just got here, they don't have these, and they aren't respecting taking turns. This paper is for the people that have been here for days," Sanchez said.

They say over the past few days, they've been hungry and cold.

"Can you please help us," pleaded Sanchez.

