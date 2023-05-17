Migrant shelters not facing capacity issues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many of the people we've seen camped out along our borders have since made their way to migrant shelters.

Catholic Charities is one of the groups working with these asylum seekers.

They say just days before Title 42 was lifted they were helping anywhere from 1,000 to 1,200 people a day. They say since it's been lifted, that number hasn't really changed.

Border Patrol vehicles enter, while taxi cabs exit one of the migrant shelters in San Diego.

"We don't have a capacity issue as of right now at our shelters," said Vino Pajanor, Catholic Charities.

It's one of the organizations helping inside the migrant shelter.

He said resources aren't strained, which was a possibility on many people's minds when they saw a large number of migrants camped out at the southern border for weeks.

While their numbers did grow from an average of 300-700 a day to 1,000 to 1,200- they say they can manage it.

"Fingers crossed, so far, we have not seen the tsunami, and hopefully, we don't see the tsunami in the future," he said.

He said many are leaving the same day to connect with sponsors or family members all over the country.

"Many of the asylum seekers that are coming in are understanding the number of individuals that are coming through the shelters," he said. "So, many of them are working with our team members to book tickets on the planes and the Greyhounds to leave. As you know, they are able to pay for the tickets."

If Catholic Charities does see a surge they can't handle, the non-profit says it will only take the most vulnerable.

Catholic Charities said it can use donations, especially gently used clothing and shoes of all sizes and for all genders. To donate visit, www.ccdsd.org.