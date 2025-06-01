Migrant boat intercepted by Coast Guard in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Petrel stopped 16 migrants aboard a 25-foot sailboat approximately 54 miles southwest of Point Loma on Saturday.

According to Coast Guard officials, a C-130 aircraft from Air Station Sacramento found the sailing vessel and guided the Petrel crew to its position.

The cutter launched a boarding team that successfully interdicted the vessel without the use of force. Coast Guard authorities said all 16 individuals aboard claimed Mexican nationality.

The migrants were transferred to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol at Ballast Point.