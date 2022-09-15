Midway Rising wins development competition for sports arena site

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Midway Rising proposal came out on top, at the San Diego city council meeting last night.

"Converting that sea of asphalt to housing and a new sports area is going to be a great addition to our city," says San Diego Council Member Joe LaCava of District 1.

The project was selected out of 3 finalists to redevelop the Midway area. It would not only create a new sports arena on the 50-acre site. There would be 4,200 homes. Half would be affordable.

The city council approved what it calls a "negotiating agreement" with the developers on the project.

"It says we are having an exclusive agreement with just this one team. We are not entertaining proposals or bids from anywhere else," LaCava adds.

There is going to be a lot going at the site in the next 2 years. LaCava says the developer and the city will be taking a look at conditions of the arena, also the infrastructure of the entire site and the potential impact on the surrounding community.

At the council meeting some residents who live in the area voiced their concerns.

"I am concerned about how this development will impact my community. It would already compound existing traffic issues," said a Midway resident.

"This is long overdue. There is a need for affordable housing. Even as a professional. It can be limiting to live in this wonderful city," said another resident.

Right now the project is subject to a coastal height limit of 30 feet. Measure C is on the ballot this November. If it passes, LaCava says the height limit would be increased to what the zoning allows in the area.

"We are confident the voters will see the wisdom that should have not been apart of the coastal height limit to begin with," he added.

LaCava also says the goal is to finalize the site plan in 2 years.