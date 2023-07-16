Midway community donates blood in special drive for firefighter battling cancer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego community showed support for a beloved fire battalion chief on Saturday through a special blood drive.

A special blood drive was held at a Midway District Fire Station to support local firefighter Brent Brainard, 40. He has a tumor in his abdomen and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

As a result of the cancer treatments, blood transfusions are necessary.

"He does need blood transfusion due to the fact with the chemo. It does kill a lot of you good blood cells and his blood levels are fluctuating," one of the firefighters who organized the special blood drive said. "He already has three rounds of chemotherapy, and he has had a couple transfusions so far. This is for him. It is also for giving back to the community — helping out the San Diego Blood Bank."

Over 100 people showed up to the event to donate blood.

If you would like to help Brainard, you can go to the blood bank and use the code BB23.

If your blood type matches his, it will go to him.