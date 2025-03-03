Midday Fire Damages Emerald Hills Home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A fire apparently sparked by a roofing crew caused an estimated $120,000 worth of damage to an Emerald Hills area home today, authorities reported.

The blaze erupted shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Bollenbacher Street, north of Market Street and west of 60th Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to find the roofers trying to put out the flames with a garden hose, the agency reported. The SDFRD personnel took over extinguishing the blaze and were able to confine it to the attic of the house, officials said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the sole resident of the home arrange for emergency shelter. The cause of the fire, which caused no reported injuries, was under investigation.

