Michelin-recognized Tacos El Franc opens 1st U.S. store in National City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of the most iconic taco shops in Tijuana just opened its first location in the United States, and it's in national City at Westfield Plaza Bonita.

The line to get into Tacos El Franc was out the door on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The business originally started as a street cart in 1974 by Javier Valadez. It didn't open its first brick-and-mortar location in Tijuana until 1996. Over the years, it's gained popularity among casual eaters and foodies alike, even gaining recognition from the Michelin Guide.

You may have also seen Tacos El Franc featured on the Netflix show "Taco Chronicles."

Our team spoke to the owner of the new location about what makes this place so special.

"We just do what we do with a lot of passion with the highest quality available, and that translates into people liking our food," said Roberto Kelly, the CEO of Tacos El Franc USA.

Kelly says he'll be opening another location in the Gaslamp Quarter in July.