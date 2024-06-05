Micah Seau, nephew of Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau, charged with murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former San Diego State fullback, Micah Seau, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Junior Seau, has been charged with murder.

The 31-year-old nephew of the San Diego Chargers legend is accused of dealing a deadly dose of fentanyl to one of his childhood friends in 2023.

The San Diego County District Attorney says in June 2023, the former Bishop's School football player sold fentanyl pills to 31-year old Connor Gerhart, who died of an overdose.

"Mr Gerhart purchased the pills from Mr. Seau for $700," Deputy District Attorney Allison Boutilier said.

Seau was arrested on May 31, a day before the first anniversary of Gerhart's death. He's also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Boutilier says over the last year, investigators have pieced together a timeline for when and how Seau sold him the pills.

"They were Pop Warner football teammates and we believe that they played football together through high school and maintained a friendship thereafter," she said.

The DA's office believes Seau was a longtime drug dealer who worked with 59-year-old Sheri Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh is also charged with murder in the case.

The DA claims that even after Gerhart died, Seau sent Cavanaugh messages about getting more drugs.

"The investigation further showed that on May 31, 2023, Seau purchased at least $1,200 worth of fentanyl pills from co-defendant Cavanaugh in La Mesa. Thereafter, Seau invited the victim to pick up his pills and charged him $700. Mr. Gerhart picked up the pills, took some of them, and died on the evening of June 1. He was found in his home by a family friend. In the days following Gerhart’s death, Seau and Cavanaugh continued to be in contact regarding Seau purchasing more narcotics," the DA's office said.

Micah Seau, who was a member of the San Diego State football team from 2012-2015 is the son of Sevaii Seau, Junior's brother. Sevaii Seau died in a car accident in 2022.

The DA's office says Seau is just the eigth person it has charged with a homicide related to an overdose.

Seau pleaded not guilty to the charges and is in jail on $500,000 bond.

"It's our position that we would like to see fentanyl dealers be brought to justice and the community protected from this deadly drug,"Boutilier added.

Both Seau and Cavanaugh could serve anywhere from 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

