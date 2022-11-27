Mexico and Argentina fans pack Rady Shell for World Cup match

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An important duel between Latin American countries in Group C of the 2022 World Cup took place Saturday, and both sides packed the Rady Shell.

Mexico fell to Argentina, 2-0, but it was clear that Mexico fans made up the majority of the crowd at the watch party.

“Especially since I love Mexico. I want them to win. I mean I just want them to win. I want them to advance," said Diego Dominguez, a Mexico fan.

Things got a little Messi — as the superstar and Fernandez scored to stave off elimination for Argentina.

“I love Messi he’s a great player. I wanna see him win. I wanna see him succeed," said Ryan Seacrest.

For the fans at Rady Shell, it was more than just watching the game. It was all about interacting with the community because soccer’s more than just a game for them.

“I’ve been playing since I was five. Just something about it keeps me going. I just love soccer — I love it. I can’t really describe it," said Dominguez.

His friend agreed.

“Soccer has been my passion since I was five too. Everything about it," said Josiah Lopez.

Both teams will remain in the World Cup, which one Mexican fan says is appointment television.

“Since the very start — the World Cup — every four years, you gotta follow it. It’s amazing. It’s fun. Look at all the people that are here," said Marko Sanchez.

