Metrolink to resume service to 3 stations as track work concludes

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Metrolink will resume service Monday to the San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente and Oceanside stations following the conclusion of emergency work to stabilize train tracks that were left misaligned due to a landslide.

The landslide occurred just south of the San Clemente Pier, forcing a halt to service to the three stations in mid-September, according to Metrolink.

The service suspension affected trains on the Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines.

Although train service will resume Monday, speed restrictions will be in place in the affected area, potentially leading to some delays for passengers.

