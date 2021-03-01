Menu

Meth, fentanyl found hidden in car during Imperial Beach traffic stop

Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:32:31-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A traffic stop in Imperial Beach resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as the arrest of a driver, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

CBP officials said the drug seizure and arrest happened Feb. 24 at around 8 a.m., but the exact location in Imperial Beach was not disclosed.

Agents spotted a white Chevrolet Camaro and initiated a vehicle stop. An inspection of the outside of the car was carried out by a K-9 team, and officials said it resulted in “a positive alert.”

During a thorough inspection of the vehicle, officials said that agents found 11 cellophane-wrapped packages in the car’s rocker panels. The packages contained 5.25 pounds of fentanyl and 20.37 pounds of meth -- a combined street value of $124,201.

Agents also found $4.534 in U.S. currency and an empty 10-round, 9mm pistol magazine, officials noted. The Camaro was also seized.

According to officials, the unidentified driver faces federal charges.

