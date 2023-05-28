Memorial Day Ceremony returns to Miramar National Cemetery in-person after four years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Sunday at 1:00 p.m., hundreds are expected to gather at Miramar National Cemetery for Memorial Day Ceremony.

The outdoor event is free to attend and will honor the 50th Anniversary of Women in Naval Aviation.

This year marks the first in-person Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery since 2019.

The ceremony will feature keynote speakers like Captain Tamara Graham, a United States Navy combat helicopter pilot who has served for more than 30 years.

The 2022 San Diego Veteran of the Year, Joshua Prado, a United States Navy Veteran, will also be speaking.

The ceremony will take place at the Flag Assembly Area.

There will be free parking with shuttles to the area.