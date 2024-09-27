Members of the Friarfaithful brewing up support for Padres post season run

The excitement of post-season baseball is alive at “Cafee Adesso,” where customers are showing up in their Padres gear.

Padres fan Lupita Flores says, “We have to represent our team you know!”

Amy Robertson, a Musgrove Family friend, says, “ It’s great to see everyone come in their Padres gear here. Stand behind the team, stand behind Joe.”

And today, they’re ready to get their cup of Joe.

John Jacobs, a Padres fan, says, “Coming up here getting coffee makes it more fun.”

It’s a big day at the café since Joe Musgrove will take the mound in game 3 versus the Dodgers.

Mary Wanser, a Padres fan, says, “I have a certain jersey and hat that I wear for the games Joe is pitching.”

Jorge Flores says, “ I was there for 94 playoffs the 98 world series and this is exactly the same feeling, Pades have something to be proud of great team.”

ABC10News checked in with Joe’s Mom Diane, as she got her day started at their coffee shop, making one of Joe’s favorites and a fan favorite a 44.

She says, “ He loves cold brew so that's how we came up with the 44."

And with baseball comes the superstitions.

For some Padres fans, it’s stopping by “Cafee Adesso” for some caffeine before the game.

But for Diane and her family.

She says, “when Joe starts we all stay seated. It’s almost a joke because if someone gets up out of their seat all of a sudden, the first base hit comes. Or the homerun so we stay planted. That’s what we do.”

Something they’ll be doing tonight as the Padres try to take the series against the Dodgers before heading to Arizona to play the Diamondbacks.