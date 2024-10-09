Members of the Friar Faithful are ready to cheer on the Padres including many younger fans

Students at Paradise Hills Elementary School have a special connection to Padres Third Basemen Manny Machado. Today they showed up ready to cheer on the friars for their game against the Dodgers in game 3 of this series.

There was no shortage of Padres gear as students and staff at Paradise Hills Elementary School held a rally to spark up some good vibes for the Friars.

Valentina Peralta, a student says, “ It was pretty silly. But it’s ok because they like the Padres and we support them.”

The rally had everything you’d expect at a ball game, from the first pitch to the tradition play ball call.

Student, Jayden Vasquez says, “It was really fun .. cool. .. and exciting.”

The Padres hold a special place in the hearts of many at the elementary school.

Last May, ABC10News was there when Padres Third Basemen Manny Machado surprised students.

After Paradise Hills Elementary School won the San Diego Unified School District Attendance Challenge, the kids got to visit with Machado.

And they walked away with Bobble Heads and tickets to a Padres game.

Student Malik Ranson says, “It was fun and he signed my hat. He came to the school, and it was just fun.”

While it was a memory, student won’t forget.

School Principal Steve Elizondo believes it’s also a connection to something bigger.

He adds, “ For example when he brought his entire team out in the dugout last game, that’s when the bats turned on. Whether they subconsciously know that there’s leadership there. He’s not just an amazing baseball player, but he’s a leader. He can talk to people and he’s kind it’s the stuff we want kids to be.