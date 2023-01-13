Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion ahead of drawing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Stores across San Diego were flooded with people looking to buy Mega Millions jackpot tickets ahead of Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot is now at $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game's history.

"That's a lot of money," said Bernard Watkins, who bought a ticket. "I liked to get a new house."

If the winner decides to take a lump sum of the $1.35 billion, they'll pocket an estimated $707 million before taxes.

But jackpots this large are not only life-changing for the winner. The stores that sell the tickets also win big.

"The store makes about a million dollars... which is the maximum," said Sean Salem, Manager of Jaroco Market in Golden Hill.

That's why Salem is hoping the winning ticket comes from his store. Even if it doesn't, the Mega Millions madness is still good for business.

"If they buy a ticket, maybe they buy a soda or cookie or something like that," Salem said.

Over at the 7-Eleven in Bankers Hill, dozens of people are hoping to win big after the store sold a lottery ticket worth $38 million last year.

Yvonne Callan and her co-workers took part in a lottery pool for a greater chance at winning.

"If I won the money, I would probably buy real estate for my three children, maybe my siblings, donate money, just spend it on other people," Callan said.

The deadline to buy a ticket for Friday night's drawing is 7:45 p.m. PST. The drawing is at 8 p.m.