Meeting demand: How San Diego County plans to hire more behavioral health workers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The County of San Diego released a report Monday showing the area needs thousands of behavioral health workers in order to meet demand.

"For the past two decades, I have heard nothing but that," shares a Protective Services Worker for San Diego County. "'We are going to get more staff. We are going to get more staff.'"

The county employee, who asked to remain anonymous, has spent more than 20 years working in the Health and Human Services field. She says retention has always been the issue.

"It is a lot to ask, so people drop like flies," she explains.

She works in the Child Services Department.

But those in the Behavioral Services Department, who specialize in mental health and addiction, are also experiencing the same staffing problem.

"Clinicians are looking at other options," explains Jeff Gering, the Senior Vice President of Support Services for Family Health Services in San Diego. "They are getting tired and getting burnt out in the field of mental health. Some are retiring earlier, some are moving towards all telehealth, and we certainly have patients that still want to be seen in person. So how do we meet that need?"

As a result of the high turnover, the county asked those in the field and students what they need in order to stay on their career path. Currently, the county has 17,000 behavioral health employees, and it believes it will need 18,500 new employees just to meet the increasing demand they are expecting over the next five years.

"It's heartbreaking to read that in some of these instances, a substance abuse counselor can leave and go to Chick-Fil-A and make more money. And so the immediate step is how can we increase their pay to stabilize and retain," explains Chair Nathan Fletcher. "And then how do we recruit new people who would like to work in this field?"

The report found that pay for San Diego County's behavioral workers is significantly less than surrounding areas, contributing to the "varying levels" of burnout 40% of the county's current behavioral health professionals reported feeling.

"If they are serious about retaining staff, they have to be serious about the budget and making sure their staff feels valued and feels that this is a career they feel like they can have a lifestyle with," explains the anonymous county employee.

The county says that it plans to fund $128 million into workforce training to help retain and recruit. It includes providing scholarships, paid internships and on the job training.

It is all for a profession that requires specific qualifications.

"Licensed psychologists, which is a PHD. Again — that's a doctorate. That's a lot of training. A licensed social worker," says Gering. "Is a substantial amount of work academically, but then you need a year and a half of hours you have to obtain to be fully licensed."

Chair Fletcher says that there are job postings available and more will be added. Those in the Health and Human Services field hope that this report is a game changer.

"I would love nothing more than to see a huge influx of staff that really stick around," the county employee shares.

There will be a symposium on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to discuss this report and the best ways to move forward.