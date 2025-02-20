Medical board accuses La Jolla doctor of being ‘evasive’ while investigator probed plastic surgery complaints

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Medical Board of California is accusing a doctor who has a cosmetic surgery center in La Jolla of committing gross negligence.

Dr. Robert Shumway provided answers to a board investigator that were “evasive, lacked credibility, lacked transparency and were contracted by relevant medical records,” according to an accusation recently posted online.

The medical board started investigating Shumway after two female patients had complications from work done at his cosmetic surgery center.

Patient A had breast implants that were hanging loosely. She went back to Shumway to get a breast lift that took nearly seven hours, according to the board. Typically, this procedure takes two to three hours, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In its accusation, the board said Shumway used “inadequate surgical incisions” and failed to use proper external pressure such as a compression garment after surgery.

A second patient complained she had complications after getting a tummy tuck and Brazilian butt lift. While investigating her case, the medical board said Shumway gave its investigator “false” information during an interview last year.

This accusation is Shumway’s latest run-in with the medical board.

Last year, Team 10 reported the doctor had been reprimanded by the board for failing to have resuscitation equipment for a patient who needed critical care.

The woman had hired the doctor for a laser facial to improve her skin and left his office intubated. She had to be rushed to the emergency room.

In 2018, the medical board reprimanded Shumway for misleading advertising after he claimed on his website he had six board certifications.

His website now says he has board certifications with the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

The Medical Board told Team 10 it only recognizes the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Shumway did not return Team 10’s requests for comment on this story.