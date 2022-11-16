Measure C faces another obstacle, even if it passes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Measure C would change the height restrictions of buildings from 30 feet to 100 feet in the Midway District. With plans to build a new sports arena, the project needs that height increase.

The Midway Rising project would not only create a new arena on the 50-acre site. There would be 4,200 homes. Half would be affordable.

Officials working on the project tell ABC 10 News the height increase was the biggest obstacle and now they can continue moving forward in the planning phase.

Many we spoke with near the site were happy to hear that the measure was close to passing. They say a new stadium is needed in the neighborhood.

The organization Save Our Access, has prevented this measure before. In 2020, it sued over Measure E. A judge ruled the city didn't properly study all the environmental impacts, like traffic and water.

Save Our Access has filed a new lawsuit over Measure C, claiming the city did not do any additional environmental studies.

"They did not do what the judge said. They did not do an environmental impact report. All they did was study height," says John McNab, president of Save Our Access.

Officials working on Midway Rising say they do not think the new lawsuit will effect Measure C and they could begin construction in 2024.