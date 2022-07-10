MCRD Marine Corps marching band to perform in SD Pride parade

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For the first time, an official local military marching band will perform in San Diego's upcoming Pride parade. The Marine Corps band from MCRD is comprised of roughly 50 band members, some of whom identify as LGBTQ.

Clay Kilpatrick is the chair of the San Diego Pride's military department.

"It does give visibility to our LGBTQ community that we have the support of our service members," he told ABC 10News.

The Marines' participation was cleared by the Pentagon.

Joanna Sansoterra is both a Pride board director and an Air Force veteran. She showed ABC 10News a photo of herself in uniform from the San Diego parade 10 years ago.

"This Pride is so special. I'm getting chills just talking about it," she added.

She remembers serving before, during and after "Don't Ask, Don't Tell". She has a card that she used to carry on her at all times in case she was questioned about her status.

"This particular card would help. We would know what to do and who to call to talk to," she said.

The Pride parade is next Saturday, July 16.

