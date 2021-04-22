Watch
Mayors ask Biden to be included in climate migration study

Kim Lasky
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria outlines his plan for how to spend an estimated $300 million in stimulus funds, on March 9, 2021
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 14:53:52-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The mayors of a dozen major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York City, and San Diego, are asking President Joe Biden to consult them as the administration studies how to identify and resettle people displaced directly or indirectly by drought, rising seas and other effects of climate change.

The request was made in a letter sent to Biden on Thursday the same day his administration convened a summit of world leaders to discuss taking action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

No nation offers protection to people specifically displaced because of climate change. Biden has ordered a study on the idea.

The mayors, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, say they should be consulted too.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
