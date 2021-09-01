Mayor Gloria partners with Lady Gaga for "Be Kind for 21 Days" campaign

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- For the next 21 days, San Diegans are encouraged to do one small act every day that will benefit someone else.

Mayor Todd Gloria and Born This Way Foundation, co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, announced the launch of the #BeKind21 campaign Wednesday in the City of San Diego.

From September 1 to September 21, residents are invited to take the pledge to build kinder, more connected communities that foster mental wellness.

"We’ve collectively experienced a number of traumatic events and circumstances over the last year. Kindness can help us get through these challenges with a sense that we're all in this together,” Mayor Todd Gloria said.

San Diegans are encouraged to participate independently or assemble a "Kindness Team" made up of "friends, family, coworkers, classroom, book club, or sports team. Acts of kindness can be shared on social media with the #BeKind21 tag.

Do you remember a time when a stranger complimented you on one of your physical features? Or picked up something from the ground that had fallen when your hands were full? It’s amazing how one small kind gesture can flip a person’s spirit from low to high in a split second.

“We know the transformative impact kindness has on every aspect of our lives. This September, as we continue to wrestle with the overlapping and ongoing crises in our world, it’s imperative we focus on eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and prioritizing kindness toward ourselves and others," Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation said.

Check out Lady Gaga's Be Kind calendar of suggestions below.