Mayor Gloria announces new Creative City plan to invest in the arts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s arts Culture and Creativity month in San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria announced the first city cultural plan to pave the way to invest in the arts on Friday.

"We need to make sure that our creative workforce can afford to live and work here," said Mayor Todd Gloria.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced the plan called Creative City.

It will be an 18-month long community engagement and planning process that will lead to a seven to ten-year policy framework for San Diego.

"It will do two things. Number one, guide our investments in arts and culture. Number two, align our city's cultural investments with the broader priorities of our amazing city," said Mayor Gloria.

The creative community was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

Californians for the Arts over the last two years more than one hundred thousand jobs were lost in the arts industry in the state.

Inside the Bread & Salt, an experimental center for the arts, you'll find work from artists who may benefit from the plan.

"Our programming typically shows the work of artists who are not represented by commercial galleries," said Joe Yorty.

Yorty is the creative director for Best Practice gallery inside the center.

He said it runs as a non-profit and hopes the plan will result in funding for projects like theirs.

"We have to keep our jobs in order to pay our bills. At this time, this project doesn't pay us a salary to us in our free time. We raise funding to pay our rent and to pay artists and to pay for supplies. We don't see any of that funding in our own pockets," said Yorty.

Mayor Gloria expects the planning process to end in early 2024.