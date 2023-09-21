Maui local: 'We need tourists to come here and support our economy'

MAUI (KGTV) — "Just let people know we are here. We need tourists to come here and support our economy," says Hao Le, an Uber driver in Maui.

Le picks up tourists at the airport, which he says frequently looks like a ghost town lately, on the island recovering from devastating wildfires. Le says he usually gets about 15 trips a day, but now he's down to five.

"It's all short rides. It is not long rides, taking people half an hour to an hour drive. Local businesses are struggling right now," he said.

Le says much of the island is struggling right now, even in areas far away from Lahaina.

Joyce Dentt has owned a travel agency in San Diego for decades. She was in Wailea for a travel conference.

"We had booked this a long time ago. We all decided it was important to come to Maui and support it. When we got off the plane, everyone was excited. They were almost in tears. They were thankful that we were here," Dentt said.

If you plan to travel to Maui in October or November, you can find round trip flights starting in the mid-$200 range. Officials say West Maui will reopen on Oct. 8, but Lahaina will remain closed.

Dentt who is also donating supplies and raising money for the relief effort, says she wants to support Maui in any way she can.

"I am all in. I want to support it because that could happen to us," she added.