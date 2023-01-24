Watch Now
Mastermind of National City jewelry store robbery sentenced to federal prison

KGTV
Robbery at Alpha and Omega Jewelry Store in National City (March 26, 2019)
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jan 24, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an armed robbery at a National City jewelry store was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison.

Trenelle Cannon, 23, of San Diego, admitted to his role in the March 26, 2019, holdup, which included "instructing other individuals on what materials to obtain for the armed robbery and instructing them on what to do during the robbery," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Cannon never entered the store, but provided the gun his accomplices used and worked later to sell the stolen merchandise.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, robbers entered the Alpha and Omega Jewelry Store, pointed a gun at the store clerk, smashed jewelry cases open and made off with the stolen goods.

Cannon pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery.

