Martin Luther King Jr. Parade returns to San Diego for 1st time since 2019

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade made it's return to San Diego on Sunday for the first time since COVID-19 swept through the nation.

“We keeping the dream alive, we better together, just like the slogan of this parade," said Sky Yang, the Associate Student President of UC San Diego.

Hundreds marched down North Harbor Drive at the Embarcadero for the event.

UC San Diego is one of the participants who has made the parade a tradition. This year marked the 41st Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego.

“I think for this generation we are really at a unique position as Gen Z. We support the fight for equality, we support the fight for racial justice, for environmental justice, for ways that we can contribute as the youth of tomorrow," said Yang.

Andre Mitchell, the Zeta Sigma Lambda Chapter President, says this is the chapter's biggest event of the year.

“We know there’s always challenges in the world, and Dr. King always reminds us how to peacefully protest and to keep people accountable," said Mitchell.

He encourages everyone to spend Monday serving others for the holiday weekend.

“Just remember to serve, and serve the community," said Mitchell.

Some of the opportunities to give back across San Diego on Monday include: