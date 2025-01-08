Marine vet double amputee finds peace in Jiu Jitsu

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Julian Torrers spent seven years in the Marine Corps.

"It was very gratifying to be able to dawn the uniform for the United States and to be able to serve overseas."

However, July 15th 2010 is a day Torres will never forget as it changed his life forever. He was returning from a firefight when he took one wrong step.

"I stepped on a blast, saw the light envelope me, the blast threw me up in the air where I saw my shadow on the ground. and it was on like Donkey Kong."

Life for Torres would change forever as he lost both of his legs in the blast. Three days later he returned to the United States to begin the healing process and return to civilian life. He connected with Semper Fi and America's Fund which eventually led him the sport of Jiu Jitsu.

"What gave me the courage was seeing some of my other friends that were double and triple amputees doing this I was like if they can do it I just need to solve the riddle for me."

Torres admits he had a few doubts.

"How are my prosthetic legs going to fit into this equation? What is that going to look like? What's it going to look like if I'm having a horrible fit and I can't walk and I'm going to need someone to carry my stuff from the car."

Those doubts were quickly erased as Torres has been competing in Jiu Jitsu for the last two years. He gives all the credit to the Semper Fi and America's Fund.

"While you are still drying off from your wounds they take you into society and help you transition into society. they really welcome you in."

The non profit has led him back into society and found him a new Jiu Jitsu community.

"To me this is a place of peace. Yes it's hard, it's physical, it hurts, and it's a language of pain. It's just so undescribable."