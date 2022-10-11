Marine recruit who died during training always dreamt of becoming a Marine, father says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The father of a Marine recruit who died during training last month said his son always dreamt of becoming a Marine.

Fabian Pong told ABC 10News that he and his son, Private First Class Javier Pong had "a special bond."

"He stuck by my side [through] hard times and was always there with me," Fabian said.

Fabian, who's from Las Cruces, New Mexico, said his son was an excellent athlete and had played football since elementary school.

He said Pfc. Pong loved the outdoors and cars, as well as spending time with his family and his dogs.

His ultimate goal was to become a Marine. He enlisted shortly after graduating high school in May.

Unfortunately, he was not able to achieve that goal.

The U.S. Marine Corps said Pfc. Pong collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside on Sept. 27 and became unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital on base, where he later died.

Pfc. Pong was assigned to Platoon 2115, Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion. He was scheduled to graduate on Oct. 21.

The Marine Corps did not say what caused Pfc. Pong to pass out.

In a statement, Marine Corps Training Depot Commanding Officer, Brigadier General Jason Morris, said: "We are committed to honoring his memory, supporting those with whom he served, and investigating the cause of his death to ensure we can safely transform civilians into Marines and retain the trust of the American people.”

As for his father, he stated he was proud of his son for following his dreams and that "he will be remembered as a hero in my heart."

The investigation is ongoing.

