Marine killed in motorcycle crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A 20-year-old Marine was killed in a collision with a car on Douglas Drive Sunday night, according to Oceanside police.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Douglas Drive and North River Road as police responded to reports of a major injury collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Police said the crash occurred when a white Volkswagen, driven by a 64-year-old Carlsbad resident, made a left turn from northbound Douglas Drive into the AMPM gas station. A motorcyclist, traveling southbound on Douglas Drive, struck the right front fender of the Volkswagen.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old active duty Marine, was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Police confirmed that she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Oceanside Police Department is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Officer Kevin Lissner at (760) 435-4651.