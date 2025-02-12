Mar Vista Academy set for major renovation project

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mar Vista Academy, a cornerstone of the Egger Highlands community, is preparing to undergo significant renovations that have students excited for the future. Construction is set to begin next week, transforming the campus for the more than 480 middle school students who attend the school.

Among the upgrades will be a new administration and student support building, a multi-purpose center, and a redesigned entrance to the campus. The renovations will also enhance resources for the special education program, which is currently utilizing portable classrooms.

Principal Sasha Scott highlighted the planned improvements, particularly for special education.

“We are so excited that a part of our new construction is building a special education suite — modern suites with two classrooms, with a life skills room, full kitchen, washer, dryers, stove oven where our students can learn life skills and practice those life skills throughout the day,” Scott says.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation took place on Tuesday and was attended by district leaders and community members. The project is funded by Measure RR, a bond measure approved by voters in the November election.

Students, like eighth grader Sophia Oronia, are anticipating the changes.

“A student center would be perfect for us Vikings because everyone likes to be together, but it’s hard to all be together, and with the student center, I feel we’ll all connect more,” she said.

Although the renovation project is expected to be completed by April 2026, Oronia expressed optimism for the future of Mar Vista Academy.

“I take such pride in my school, and with this, I’m even more proud of how it’s growing, and I feel like I’m excited to see other upcoming sixth graders or younger generations. I’m happy that they’ll be able to see what we’re able to see and more,” she added.

