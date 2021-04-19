Many tourists pick San Diego as first vacation destination in over a year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The warm weather drew large crowds at San Diego beaches over the weekend as COVID-related restrictions continue to ease and more people get vaccinated.

Temperatures in the 80s and big crowds are something the county has not seen a while, and it was pretty evident Sunday that visitors and locals were happy to see a continuation of normalcy.

"Everyone wants to have a good time, be with family, and just relax. Being in the house all that time, it's good to be out," said a Los Angeles resident who made the drive south with his family to spend their weekend in San Diego.

Other visitors, like a group from Arizona, said it was their first vacation since the pandemic.

"This is our first vacation together, as best friends,” a woman from the group told ABC 10News.

With areas across the county seeing plenty of sunshine as temperatures soared into the 80s, many described it as well worth the wait.

"It's nice for anything opening now. People want to get out and have a good time that's what we do, enjoy our lives,” one beachgoer said.

It wasn't just the warm weather and allowance of increased capacity inside local businesses driving visitors to America's Finest City. Some also said the vaccine rollout gave them a new sense of safety and comfort.

"I feel like we're progressing and on the right track,” one visitor said.

With more people opting for the outdoors, local officials want to remind people that they should still continue to wear masks, social distance and continue to be aware of their surroundings.